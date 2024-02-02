Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.98. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. Research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,071,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,668.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eugene Schneider sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 20,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $1,071,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,668.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,504 shares of company stock worth $10,188,239. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 33,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.