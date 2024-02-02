iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Position Trimmed by Equity Investment Corp

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2024

Equity Investment Corp cut its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $130,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,104,000 after purchasing an additional 145,476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,833. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.45.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.