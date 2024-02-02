iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Position Trimmed by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp cut its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $130,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,104,000 after purchasing an additional 145,476 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,833. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.45.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

