iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:USIG)

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1766 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

USIG stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,420.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

