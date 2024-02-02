iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,249 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $21,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.83. The company had a trading volume of 226,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,580. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.21. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.38.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

