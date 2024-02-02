iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $21,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

ESGU stock opened at $107.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

