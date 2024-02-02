iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 333,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 662,083 shares.The stock last traded at $23.27 and had previously closed at $23.15.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
