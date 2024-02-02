iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $38.40 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

