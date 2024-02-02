iShares MBS ETF (MBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2968 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.90. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,932,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,520,000 after acquiring an additional 100,595 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after acquiring an additional 618,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.