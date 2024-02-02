iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 118,927 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 55,440 shares.The stock last traded at $69.86 and had previously closed at $70.81.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 77.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

