iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $194.22. 30,256,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,343,039. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.14 and its 200 day moving average is $185.18. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

