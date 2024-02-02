iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $35,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after buying an additional 524,997 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

IWO opened at $248.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.84 and its 200-day moving average is $234.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

