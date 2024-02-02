iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Holdings Raised by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $183.05 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.09 and a fifty-two week high of $185.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

