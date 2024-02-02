iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $39,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,659,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,345,000 after acquiring an additional 819,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,901,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $175.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.56 and a 52-week high of $176.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

