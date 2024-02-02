Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.06% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IE. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 21.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth about $6,463,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 118.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 464,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 48.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. 72,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,744. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.45). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 4,787.04%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $636,257.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,642.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IE

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.