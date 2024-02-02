Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.06% of Ivanhoe Electric worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IE. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 21.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth about $6,463,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 118.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 464,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 48.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ivanhoe Electric Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. 72,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,744. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $16.75.
Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric
In related news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $636,257.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,271,642.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.
Ivanhoe Electric Profile
