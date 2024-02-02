Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Earns Neutral Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $176.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.46.

JKHY opened at $166.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $184.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

