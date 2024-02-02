James Kao Purchases 12,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) Director James Kao acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 460,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,786.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
James Kao also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 8th, James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $26,560.00.
RBB Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of RBB stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $338.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $21.05.
RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RBB has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $13.75 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 29.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 37.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 24,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
