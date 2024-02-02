Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS JRFIF opened at $657.79 on Friday. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a one year low of $617.11 and a one year high of $713.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $666.14 and its 200-day moving average is $657.41.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Company Profile

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8953) as Japan Retail Fund in March 2002. It was the first investment corporation in Japan to specifically target retail property assets.

