Jet Protocol (JET) Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $21.53 million and $190,628.56 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 106.4% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00016402 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00017852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,065.47 or 0.99878466 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010964 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00184670 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01262368 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $192,311.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.