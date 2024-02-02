Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.600-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Melius Research restated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,366. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after acquiring an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,897,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,658,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,566,000 after purchasing an additional 821,313 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 187,923 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

