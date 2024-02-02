Jump Financial LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1,061.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,724 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,208,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,575 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,296,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,654 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

