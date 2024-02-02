Jump Financial LLC Increases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $105.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Susquehanna cut their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.58.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

