Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,134 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.11% of MillerKnoll worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $275,835.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

