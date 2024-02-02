Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HESM opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $34.55.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Hess Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 118.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

