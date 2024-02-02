Jump Financial LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 335,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

TETRA Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $551.54 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $6.77.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.10 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

