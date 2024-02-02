Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 276.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 37.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 325,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 89,524 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Avnet by 971.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,405 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 44.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Avnet by 5.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,077,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,303,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.
Avnet Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Avnet stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.54.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avnet Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Avnet Profile
Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avnet
- How to Invest in Energy
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- 5 best stocks to buy in a bear market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.