Jump Financial LLC Trims Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,215 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Alphatec worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Alphatec stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,280 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,280 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Demski acquired 30,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

