Jump Financial LLC Trims Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,972 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 50,775 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in CVS Health by 231.2% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 226,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 28.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 33,872 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,203,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $84,033,000 after acquiring an additional 99,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 103.4% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

CVS Health stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.02. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 40.12%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

