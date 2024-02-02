Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Announces Earnings Results

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. Juniper Networks updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.950-0.950 EPS.

Juniper Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.18. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $151,512.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,284,534.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,732 shares of company stock worth $1,591,911 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

