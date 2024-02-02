Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.29 Billion (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $2.29 billion and approximately $19.13 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kaspa has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,543,169,412 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,538,097,523.720524. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.10248791 USD and is up 3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $18,060,602.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

