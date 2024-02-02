Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.
Katapult Trading Up 8.1 %
NASDAQ KPLT opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.67. Katapult has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $27.25.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 1,467.19% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Katapult
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Katapult during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Katapult in the second quarter worth about $59,000.
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
