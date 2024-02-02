Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) to Market Perform

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OCSL. B. Riley downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $101.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,486,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 303,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 209,037 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,277,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,214,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

