Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates Outperform Rating for Lazard (NYSE:LAZ)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Lazard from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.17.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Lazard has a twelve month low of $25.82 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -169.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 130.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 489.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

