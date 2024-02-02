Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 3,491,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 186.0 days.

Kelt Exploration Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KELTF opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

