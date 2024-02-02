Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,800 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 3,491,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 186.0 days.
Kelt Exploration Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of KELTF opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.89. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $5.95.
About Kelt Exploration
