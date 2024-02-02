Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 20,569 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,569 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

