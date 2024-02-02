Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 22,091 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $542,703,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,269,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,878 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,552,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,697,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFV opened at $51.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

