Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 4,867 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.8 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $128.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.15 and a 200-day moving average of $116.25. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $129.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICE

Insider Activity

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,610,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.