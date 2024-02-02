Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 6,284 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.06 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The firm has a market cap of $74.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.