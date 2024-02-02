Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,276 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 43,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

