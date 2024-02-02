Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 7,844 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CNQ opened at $62.66 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Further Reading

