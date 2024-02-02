Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.5% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $219,000. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 33,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.76.

NYSE TMO opened at $545.23 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $593.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

