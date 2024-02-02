Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,923,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD stock opened at $170.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $170.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.86. The company has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.