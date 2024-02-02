Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,339,035,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $114.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $117.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

