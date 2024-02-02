Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 4,878 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $107.75 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average of $99.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

