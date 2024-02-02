Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 6,548 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Blackstone by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 24,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 20.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at about $818,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

NYSE BX opened at $122.01 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.61.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.