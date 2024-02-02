Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,716 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $23,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $61,410.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 654 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $61,410.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,025 shares in the company, valued at $8,453,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,250 shares of company stock worth $4,495,661 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $97.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,216.28 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $81.65 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average is $93.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 1,250.16%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.