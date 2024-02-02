Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 613,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $18,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $36.28 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

