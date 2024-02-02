Keybank National Association OH Has $30.40 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% in the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.0% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,896 shares of company stock worth $17,833,597 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $383.83 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.99 and a 200-day moving average of $312.23.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

