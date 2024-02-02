Keybank National Association OH Has $43.75 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 688,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.32% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $43,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KWB Wealth raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 13.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Citigroup cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

