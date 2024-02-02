Keybank National Association OH Has $48.49 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,128 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $48,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after buying an additional 6,765,030 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after buying an additional 4,613,434 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,103,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,128,000 after buying an additional 4,864,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after buying an additional 6,780,743 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

