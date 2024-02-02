Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.12% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $33,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $381.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.02 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $352.17 and its 200 day moving average is $366.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WST. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on West Pharmaceutical Services

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.